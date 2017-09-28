Поиск
Украина
Турчинов: Украина будет воевать с Россией на фронте и на рынках вооружений
Общество
Памела Андерсон в нижнем белье показала, как оплакивает кончину Хью Хефнера
    Памела Андерсон в нижнем белье показала, как оплакивает кончину Хью Хефнера

    15:22  28 Сентября 2017

    15:22  28 Сентября 2017
    137

    Памела Андерсон в нижнем белье показала, как оплакивает кончину Хью Хефнера

    Лос-Анджелес, 28 сентября. Известная голливудская актриса Памела Андерсон прокомментировала смерть основателя Playboy Хью Хефнера.

    На видео, опубликованном в Instagram, полуголая звезда не постеснялась показать слезы, выступившие на ее глазах. Кроме того, она дала возможность подписчикам полюбоваться своим стройным телом.

     

    Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela ????

    A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

    Отметим, что звезда сериала «Спасатели Малибу» не только появлялась на обложке Playboy рекордные 14 раз, но и имела весьма близкие отношения с медиамагнатом.

    Ранее «Газета.Ru» сообщала, что 92-летний Хью Хефнер скончался в своем доме в Лос-Анджелесе. Свои соболезнования в связи со смертью бизнесмена выразили актер Роб Лоу, ведущий Райан Сикрест, звезда «Звездных войн» Марк Хэмилл, основатель группы KISS Джин Симмонс, певица Хайди Монтаг.

    Автор: Дима Оленин
    Комментарии:
