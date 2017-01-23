FAN-TV Лента новостей
Обругавшая Трампа Мадонна пожаловалась на СМИ, вырвавшие ее слова из контекста
Обругавшая Трампа Мадонна пожаловалась на СМИ, вырвавшие ее слова из контекста

Сегодня 10:32
Обругавшая Трампа Мадонна пожаловалась на СМИ, вырвавшие ее слова из контекста

Вашингтон, 23 января. Популярная певица Мадонна заявила, что приписываемые ей оскорбительные фразы в адрес нового президента США Дональда Трампа были вырваны из контекста.

Певица утверждает, что на выбор американцев, сделавших президентом Трампа, можно реагировать по-разному — с надеждой или с чувством оскорбленности. По словам Мадонны, она рассчитывает повлиять на ситуацию «с любовью».

Мадонна подчеркнула, что не призывает никого к насилию, а ее слова были вырваны из контекста.

Напомним, в конце прошлой недели состоялась инаугурация 45-го президента США Дональда Трампа. В США и ряде других государств состоялись антитрамповские митинги.

 

Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”.

Алексей Громов
#дональд трамп #мадонна
