ОАЭ отказались от угля в пользу природного газа в совместном с Китаем энергетическом проекте

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced the completion of 92 per cent of the work on the water pumping station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, find out more at https://t.co/i7NJWn1ov5#GCnews #Dewa #WaterPumpingStation #AlMaktoumSolarPark pic.twitter.com/KgorckzhkW