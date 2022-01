Иракские парламентарии предложили тратить часть нефтяных доходов на пособия малоимущим

Pic shows Iraq’s Kurdistan leader Nachirvan Barzani, Iraqi parliament speaker Halbousi & another Sunni leader Khamis al-Khanjar in Najaf today to meet Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Note: Iran’s Qods force commander Qaani has been in Iraq meeting different sides for almost a week pic.twitter.com/G7QDQO10Nu