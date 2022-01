Иран столкнулся с наводнениями после сильнейшей за 50 лет засухи

#42YearsOfMisery#Kerman, SE #Iran—video shows the flood destroying Tavakkolabad Bridge at the Rigan-Iranshahr road.



Fortunately, the accident left no casualty; however, it has reportedly cut the road.



Locals say #IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya HQs had "constructed" the bridge. pic.twitter.com/LoNqbBRmnX