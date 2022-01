Турецкие журналисты назвали свой доход недостаточным для нормального существования

President Erdogan has said minimum wage in Turkey will increase 50% from 2,826TL to 4,250TL as the Turkish Lira continues to crash. How many workers will end up unemployed because their employers cannot afford to pay their salaries? (1 USD = 16.58TL) #Dolar16TL #TurkishLira #Lira pic.twitter.com/ba0r7b5ydC