Правительственные силы Йемена отбили у хуситов ключевые территории в провинции Эль-Байда

#Yemen:#Shabwah #البيضاء #شبوة#YNA & Giant Brigades took control over Mawqis, Ubayyah, Jahrabah, Ghaniyah & Malyab & entered in #Bayda governorate. On the other hand 2 axis were opened:

- Towards Ain district center.

- Towards Harib from highway taking control over Ţaraf Sāq. pic.twitter.com/ufeWN39M4Q