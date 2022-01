Что известно о падении израильского вертолета AS565 Panther у берегов Хайфы

LTC Erez Sachyani, Dep. Commander of Ezer Weizman Ramat David Airbase, age 38, married & father of 3.



Maj. Chen Fogel, helicopter pilot in the 193rd Squadron, age 27.



They are the 2 pilots killed in the helicopter crash near Haifa last night.



May their memories be a blessing.