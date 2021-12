Президент Йемена сменил главу Центробанка из-за резкого скачка инфляции

*Largest Unseen War.

*Over 40 air strikes yesterday

*Over 17,000 soldiers dead since June in one battleground(Marib City)

*Over 23,000 air strikes since 2015

*Worst famine in recent word history says UN, with Over 5 million people in Yemen on the brink of famine.

