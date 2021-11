Польша развивает свое участие в программе F-16

I confirm, the old RMAF AB-205 helicopters will be replaced by Bell 412 EPI helicopters : 24 helicopters with an option for 12 more.



The Bell 412 EPI model was also chosen by the Moroccan Navy, for the ASW and ASuW. 3 will be in active service.