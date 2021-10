Саудовская Аравия влилась в гонку за право принять выставку «Экспо-2030»

Then there were 4! Watching the bid competition for the world expo 2030 heat up. 4 countries now bidding for the slot.



1. South Korea.

2. Russia.

3. Italy.

4. Ukraine



The dynamic between Ukraine and Russia will be …. Interesting! #Expo2020 #expo2030 https://t.co/JGfCyFCIVi pic.twitter.com/D8IXx6rZPI