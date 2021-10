Индия предлагает создать глобальную сеть солнечной энергетики

India's exports in the 1st two week of Oct rose 40.54% YoY to $15.13 bn. Of this,$7.26 bn were clocked during Oct 8-14

India as set a target of $400 bn exports for FY22 & in the 1st six months of the fiscal,merchandise exports were almost $198 bn