Урок Пекина для США: чем закончится противостояние в Южно-Китайском море

Update:

Today has now seen a total of 38 PLA ????????aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ today. A new record.

The total aircraft from both incidents today include

28x J-16s

4x SU-30

4x H-6

1x Y-8 ASW

1x KJ-500 AEW&C

See images below for the breakdown of the total for each incident.