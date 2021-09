Прямая угроза Китаю: США разместят свои боевые самолеты в Австралии

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER -



Gen. Ken Wilsbach, the Pacific Air Forces commander, flew with F-22 Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing, during his visit with those deployed in support of Pacific Iron 2021. (1/2)https://t.co/dUL0w1yiRy pic.twitter.com/9wa0Cxs9xA