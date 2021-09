Около тысячи женщин примут участие в выборах в парламент Ирака

Noorzan Al-Shammari is 20yrs old Iraqi woman Who got Killed by her Male Relatives Near The Jadiriyah Bridge in Iraq,Noorzan was a Victim of Domestic violence and Child marriage by her Uncle Since she was young.

-

Stop using “#حق_نورزان_ضحية_التحرش” because Its Wrong.#حق_نورزان pic.twitter.com/cUkqQxPqpG