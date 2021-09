Экс-премьер Ливана покинул страну за несколько дней до допроса о взрыве в порту Бейрута

Former PM Hassan Diab left #Lebanon, a week before his interrogation as a suspect in the #BeirutBlast case.



Diab was informed about the ammonium nitrate twice b4 the blast

-The 1st time, he told @hrw he "forgot about it"

-The 2nd time, he said he "didn't go through" the report pic.twitter.com/INYfAHJ62x