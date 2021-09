Власти ОАЭ сообщили о запуске второго энергоблока на АЭС «Барака»

.@HHShkMohd: Today, the UAE entered a landmark phase. The effort of 10 years, 2,000 engineers, Emirati youth and 80 int'l partners. The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid. Congratulations to the #UAE and to @MohamedBinZayed. pic.twitter.com/dB2i5VxmWA