Турция и Катар могут помочь талибам управлять аэропортом Кабула после ухода США

UPDATE — The death toll among Afghans rose to nearly 200, ac­cord­ing to a se­nior health of­fi­cial. One hos­pi­tal, the Wazir Ak­bar Khan Hos­pi­tal in cen­tral Kabul, said it had re­ceived the bod­ies of 145 peo­ple killed. # Kabul #KabulAirport https://t.co/4a1TBNxyNr