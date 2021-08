Зеленский укрепляет власть, а радикалы снова бунтуют и грозят революцией

WHAT HAS SIX WHEELS, A BOX FULL OF ROCKETS, AND CAN DEPLOY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE? ✈️????????????????????

SOCEUR led a dynamic force employment training with @352SOW and @USArmyEURAF from #Germany to #Romania to enhance @US_EUCOM's ability to rapidly deploy #HiMARS and position critical forces. pic.twitter.com/EIalXUhkCZ