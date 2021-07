Почему Чехия становится новым центром антироссийской политики Запада

NEW POLL:



What portion of Czech population sees Russia as a security threat to us?



2018: 18 %

2021: 38 %



Main reason: 2014 GRU attack on the Czech soil (Vrbětice), exposed & attributed to Russia in April 2021 by the Czech government



