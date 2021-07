Заминированный мотоцикл взорвался у штаб-квартиры СДС в Хасаке

Video shows a blast rocked the city of #الشدادي/ #al_Shadaddy in #Hasakah province of #Syria



This الشدادي is occupied by #usa/#nato theirs servants #pkk #yog #sdf !



The #Syrian #Resistance shows muscles to oil thieves that we can’t tolerate u any more & we ve zero tolerance 4u pic.twitter.com/5wAEVBvDIt