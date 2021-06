Индия выводит из эксплуатации советские истребители МиГ-21

Will phase out MiG-21s in 3 years: @IAF_MCC Chief R K S Bhadauria



"Discontinuation of flying the MiG-21 immediately is not the answer. In another 2-3 years they will be phased out as soon as they get to their life's end.

Our plan to induct 36 Rafales is on target.