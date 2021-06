Как пандемия коронавируса изменила рынок труда в Бахрейне

Bahrain has crossed the one-million mark of those who have taken at least one dose of a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. Until 9pm last night, a total of 1,002,977 people had taken at least one shot of a vaccine, with 823,489 taking both the jabshttps://t.co/fmCqHrZpDx#Bahrain pic.twitter.com/PHSd6G0bgS