Латвия заинтересовалась турецкими БПЛА

#ALH Mk III Helicopters have been formally inducted at INS Dega under #ENC at #Visakhapatnam today as ‘322 Dega Flight’ in the presence of Vice Adm AB Singh, AVSM, VSM FOCINC ENC with 3 indigenously built ALH helicopters flying into Naval Air Station, INS Dega pic.twitter.com/uRbrtrOcVU