Проект Неом: как Саудовская Аравия стала новатором в сфере градостроительства

An aerial view of Ras Alsheikh Hamid, #tabuk region in #SaudiArabia this is one of the many sites where the soon to be built #neom city devolpment will take place.

I didn’t expect Saudi Arabia to look like this, did you?

.

Credits: @KMijlof

.

Visit us at https://t.co/eE9VdOyjxb pic.twitter.com/0ZKfNhW17A