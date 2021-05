ВВС США дают еще один шанс бомбардировщикам B-1B Lancer

Known as the workhorse of the Armed Forces, the iconic Chinook has provided a vital capability for our Armed Forces for 40 years.



Over the next 10 years, £1.4bn will be invested in 14 new Chinook aircraft, modernising the UK’s heavy-lift capability.



