Почти вся Индия закрыта на карантин, Нарендра Моди теряет доверие народа

4,645 CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS BY #Pakistan IN 2020, OVER 11,000 IN 17 YRS



RTI info sought by activist Prafful Sarda reveals #Pakistani troops committed highest no. of ceasefire violations in last 17yrs along the border in #JammuAndKashmir

This amounts to 13 such violations daily. pic.twitter.com/sQQV2RSGdH