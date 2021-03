Пентагон раскрыл подробности учений Defender Europe 2021

The multinational exercise Crystal Arrow is in full swing. The ???????? battle coy of the #EFP ???????? trains there with partners of the @eFPBGLatvia. See how the 2 ???????? workhorses (the Leopard #tank and Marder infantry fighting vehicle) maneuver in the ???????? field. #WeAreNATO #TogetherStrong pic.twitter.com/4gyW7CMu5R