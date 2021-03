США и ОБСЕ пытаются вернуться в игру за Карабах, Азербайджан совершенствует армию

Ac-ing to 2021 Q1 readiness plan, #ArmAF will hold joint &tactical-profes-l mil. ex. in all operational dir-s, w/ the involvement of special forces, w/the aim of:

– To check the combat readiness of the troops,the capab-s of operative unit, ability to act quickly in current sit./2 pic.twitter.com/eqcCff3WLW