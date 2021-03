Самый дорогой военный контракт Литвы находится под угрозой срыва

On March 6, 2021, @ARCships M/V "Endurance" arrived at the Port of Dunkirk, France ???????? bringing equipment belonging to the ???????? 1st Combat Aviation Brigade @1stCAB1ID to the European theater. For the very first time this port has been used in support of #AtlanticResolve.

