«Хезболла»: как криптогруппировка стала мощнейшей силой на Ближнем Востоке

Now that Iran's state TV officially confirms possession of PG and Fateh missiles by #Hezbollah, it's inevitable to remember how much hezbollah has come in terms of sheer military might since 2006.

Entire Israel is in range of PIN-POINT strike

1- Hezb in 2006

2,3- Hezb in 2020 pic.twitter.com/37FdvVcmI4