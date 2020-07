Дайджест новостей военной авиации: крушение истребителя F-16CM ВВС США, Индия срочно закупает российские истребители

[#DefenceMatters] Airbus has delivered the first of eight #A330MRTT to NATO after a ceremony held at the Airbus Getafe site in Spain. The aircraft is part of the NATO Multinational MRTT Fleet.

Read more here????https://t.co/mLlBUOlidw@A330_MMU @NSPA_NATO pic.twitter.com/rYdhR0fE73