Будни черного континента: хроника событий в Сахеле в период с 8 по 16 апреля

#Mali: At least four people executed (beheaded by blade weapon, probably machete) by #FAMa's National Guard, three of the victims' hands are tied, apparently the same weapon planted on the corpses as deception, in Sambere, Kounari Commune, #Mopti Region (https://t.co/U4TKHqboAo) pic.twitter.com/uuL0wzKSek