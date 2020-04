Эпидемия COVID-19 – военная тайна армии США. Колонка Комиссара Яррика

RIP--Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, died 30 MARCH 2020 in Iraq.



Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, 44, whose home of record is listed as Bowie, Maryland, entered the Army in April 1999 as an Army combat engineer. His most recent military occupational..." pic.twitter.com/Xtdr500zx2