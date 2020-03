طموحات أردوغان في ليبيا كلفت تركيا مقتل عشرات الجنود

#Libya- 2 Turkish officers that were purportedly killed in the #LNA shelling of #Tripoli Port on February 18, both referred to as "Colonels" (possibly mistakenly so, at least for one of them):

- Ocan Altinay

- Sinan Caferlerhttps://t.co/S5rzLlRZwz pic.twitter.com/ADCR1oN8vl