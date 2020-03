Джаред Лето без страховки забрался на вершину моста в Киеве

One of my favorite things about going to Kyiv is all the bridges I get to climb. I heard they’re shutting down this rusty old bridge they’ve been working on for 20 years…it’s kind of a cool place and a lot of people like to spend time there, maybe they could make it into a park? Park L’єto has a nice ring to it ????

