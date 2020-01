Иран взял ответственность за ракетный удар по базе ВС США в Ираке

#BREAKING: It is now confirmed that the #IRGC backed Kataib Hezbollah (45th Brigade of #PMU) launched 40 unguided rockets at Ain Al Asad Air Base where the #USArmy's MQ-1Cs are based. At-least one of them participated in the operation for elimination of #Soleimani in #Baghdad! pic.twitter.com/REE6w6kNeE