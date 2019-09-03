Принц Гарри ответил на критику британцев за частые перелеты на бизнесджетах

Лондон, 3 сентября. Британский принц Гарри извинился за частые перелеты вместе с семьей на частных самолетах.
Ранее британцы раскритиковали принца Гарри и его супругу Меган Маркл за два перелета на частных самолетах. В августе семья британского принца отдохнула на Лазурном берегу Франции, после чего отправилась на Ибицу. Обе поездки совершались на частном самолете. Жители Великобритании напомнили принцу о том, что самолеты сильно загрязняют окружающую среду и наносят непоправимый вред природе.
Принц Гарри извинился за частые перелеты, а также объявил о поиске экологических решений для дальнейших путешествий.
«99% своей жизни я провожу в полетах, передвигаясь по миру на регулярных рейсах. Но в эти конкретные два раза я принял решение воспользоваться частными джетами, потому что должен был быть уверен, что моя семья будет в безопасности», — пояснил Гарри.
Today, during the launch event of the new global initiative ‘Travalyst’, The Duke of Sussex shared his remarks on the exciting new initiative from Amsterdam. #Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience - and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this. The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions: • - 1.8 Billion trips will be made annually by 2030, and since 2000, the number of trips taken around the world has more than doubled - 71% of global travellers think travel companies should offer more sustainable options - $8.8 Trillion was generated to the global economy from travel and tourism last year - 57% of all international trips by 2030 will include emerging market destinations We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers - ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org Photo ©️ SussexRoyal
Принц уже создал собственный эко-проект под названием Travalyst. По его словам, проект призван научить людей более ответственно относиться к своим путешествиям. Гарри выразил надежду, что благодаря его проекту каждый путешественник будет думать не только об отдыхе, но и том, как сохранить нашу планету во время своей поездки.