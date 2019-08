Сирия и курды выступили против «зоны безопасности» по плану Турции и США

This is one of the maps that circulates on what could be the corridor that the US and Turkey hypothetically agreed upon.

It would include: Ayn al-Arab (Kobane), Tell Abyad, Suluk, Ras al-Ayn, Derbasiyah, the part of Qamishli controlled by the YPG and Malikiyah,..... pic.twitter.com/tB208sOXBs