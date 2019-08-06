Меган Маркл выставила на продажу роскошный особняк в Лос-Анджелесе

Москва, 6 августа. Британская герцогиня Меган Маркл выставила на продажу свой стильный особняк в колониальном стиле, который расположен в Лос-Анджелесе. Об этом сообщает американская телекомпания CBS News.
В настоящее время Меган Маркл проживает в старинном особняке Фрогмор-хаус, который является загородной резиденцией членов королевской семьи Великобритании. До замужества с принцем Гарри Маркл жила в Лос-Анджелесе. Последним «пристанищем» герцогини стал особняк в колониальном стиле, который расположен в районе Хэнкок Парк.
????Meghan Markle’s Hancock Park Home Is On The Market! See Her Pre-Frogmore Cottage Pad???? These days, the Duchess of Sussex lives in a renovated cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. But you may not know the humanitarian/former actress had a beautiful home even before she gained her title. If anything can be gleaned from just-revealed photos of the space, her signature aesthetic has been a long time in forming. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????The Space???? The 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial property has been staged for clients, but anyone who followed Meghan's Insta and/or The Tig will see Meghan's personality in the home—in the abundance of natural light flowing through floor-to-ceiling windows, enhanced by white walls & blond hardwood floors; in the airy breakfast nook open to a back patio; in the open floor plan perfect for throwing cozy-cum-lavish soirees. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Homey touches (a fireplace in the living room, a spacious backyard) give the house a warmth that's punctuated by sleek, sophisticated accents—modern, stainless steel kitchen implements & Art Deco-style detailing in the bath. I wonder if Meghan’s eye for beautiful interiors contributed to the home’s $1.8 million asking price. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????The Location???? One key difference between this home & Frogmore (aside from its royal proximity, of course) is the busy neighborhood. Perched on Highland Avenue—a congested L.A. thoroughfare seldom without traffic—the 2,000+ square-foot space is a far cry from Frogmore's pastoral environs. But, during a time in her life when she was jetting from home to set and traveling between cities on the regular, the house’s central location would’ve been an asset. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The neighborhood makes it relatively easy to travel between several desirable areas of the metropolis, including La Brea, Melrose, Fairfax, and Hollywood. I think we can all agree, though, that private, secluded home she shares with her husband and son in Windsor seems quite the perfect setting for the quiet, family-centric life she and Harry are building together now. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I hope you enjoy this glimpse into HRH’s pre-royal real estate history!
Стоимость особняка составляет 1,8 миллиона долларов. По данным источников, в этом доме Маркл жила со своим экс-супругом Тревором Энгельсом. Площадь особняка 210 квадратных метров. В доме есть четыре спальни, три ванных комнаты, просторная гостиная с камином и огромная кухня. Вокруг особняка разбит красивый сад.