Сирийский корабль остановился в турецком порту Хереке

First time in 7years ? From #Latakia, #Syria General Authority For Maritime Transport SYRIAMAR’s Syrian flag general cargo vessel Souria arrived to a Turkish port, Hereke in the Gulf of Izmit, east of Istanbul. SYRIAMAR ship Souria is on @USTreasury OFAC SDN list since 3AUG2015. pic.twitter.com/pH8uQHXuKh