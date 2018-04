Захарова: Ракетный удар по авиабазе Т-4 ВВС Сирии совпал с нападением ИГ в Хомсе

BREAKING: #Israel Air Force airstrike against #Tiyas Air Base in #Homs, #Syria targeted only #IRGC assets in the base on 09/04/18. It was in response to #IRGC|ASF Saeghe UAV flight over #Israel on 10/02/18. Previous #IAF strike against #IRGC assets in T4 had been 60% failed! pic.twitter.com/EKjR6njWeK