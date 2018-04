Сирия: СМИ публикуют первые фотографии с места ракетной атаки по авиабазе Т-4 в Хомсе

T4 / #Tiyas AB's Maintenance hangars which were targeted by Dalilah cruise missiles launched by #Israel Air Force's F-15Is on 09/04/2018. One was still in use for repair of Su-24MK2s of #Syria Air Force's 819th Fighter sq while the other was occupied by #IRGC Air & Space Force. pic.twitter.com/WxJtJmcooA