В закладки

В распоряжении Федерального агентства новостей (ФАН) оказалась копия очередной обвинительной презентации британского МИД (Foreign Office) для иностранных послов. Мы публикуем материал на английском языке, чтобы помочь Foreign Office ознакомить с этими обвинениями всю мировую общественность.

The Federal News Agency got a hold of a copy of another presentation for foreign ambassadors made by the British diplomatic mission in Moscow. This time the secret report of the foreign office focused on one of the most significant disasters of the XX century — the sinking of Titanic in the Atlantic waters in April 1912.

According to Britain’s foreign office, this bold presentation, traditionally consisting of six slides, irrefutably proves Russia, and especially its leader Vlad Putin, guilty for the wreck of the famous ship.

The presentation is supported by testimony of Heather Neuert, the spokesperson for the United States Department of State. She talked about tentacles, quote, «of a monster of the deep sea». It should be noted that anglo-Saxon diplomacy’s level of competence and evidence base remains unattainably high, the same as in preparation of a similar report on the case of Sergei Skripal’s poisoning.

For our Russian-speaking audience «FAN» publishes the slides in Russian, uncut and unedited.

Читайте также: Позорная презентация по «делу Скрипаля»: британцы напутали даже в картинках

Читайте ФАН в Яндекс.Новости.