Сирия новости 5 декабря 07.00: САА с помощью ВКС РФ отбила атаку «Нусры» в Хаме, боевики ИГ бегут к курдам

Revenged: #ISIS_Hunters found and eliminated leader of #IS mercinaries group, which earlier captured and executed two our Russian brothers. Special operation conducted north to #AbuKamal #Euphrates #Syria #DeirEzzor #ديرالزور #سوريا #Russia #روسيا #almayadin #الميادين #ISIS pic.twitter.com/I6CYiE18yU